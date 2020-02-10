Gas Purifiers Market: North America market is expected to account for a large share of the market, in terms of revenue

Gas purifiers are used to remove specific chemical components from a gas stream. These are designed to function by either adsorption or catalytic action. Gas purifiers can be either regenerated, which can be reactivated, or expendable, which are replaced when saturated. These gas purifiers are also referred to as gas purification systems. These systems are ideal for data storage, medical device, semiconductor, aerospace, plastic injection molding, and industrial applications.

The gas purification system is designed to remove moisture, oil, oxygen, hydrocarbons, and other foreign materials from the gas stream. The presence of hydrocarbons in the gas stream result in irreproducible results and baseline noise. The system is also capable of eliminating noise and unaccepted signals of gases for obtaining peak trailing and peak resolution in the gas chromatographic analysis. The gas purification system removes reproducibility in the analysis and increases the column life for capillary and polar columns.

Increasing need to enhance the capacity of system and life of detector in the system has led to spur the market growth for gas purifiers during the forecast period. Rise in urbanization, increase in industrialization, and surge in infrastructural activities are expected to propel the gas purifiers market during the forecast period. Furthermore, demand for gas purifiers is anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the rising need of productivity of the process of gas purification system. High demand for effective products has led to industrialization, which in turn, has excessively pressurized the industries for implementing more than safe levels of pollutants which can be safely eliminated. This is anticipated to further increase the employment of gas purifiers during the forecast period.

Additionally, increase in usage of gas purifiers in chemical, oil, and steel industries for maintaining safety levels and for improving productivity is expected to drive the gas purifiers market in the next few years. Industry players are continuous investing in research & development and product innovation to develop environment-friendly and efficient purification solutions for industrial gases. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the demand for gas purifiers during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns and introduction of stringent regulations for safety are also anticipated to drive the gas purifiers market.

The global gas purifiers market can be segregated based on gas type, column type, product, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of gas type, the gas purifier can be divided into hydrogen, nitrogen, clean dry air (CDA), ammonia, argon, helium, carbon dioxide, oxygen and others. Oxygen gas is expected to be extensively used across different industries such as chemical, steel, and paper and pulp. Based on column type, the gas purifiers market can be categorized into single column purifiers, double column purifiers, and multiple column purifiers. In terms of product, the gas purifiers market can be bifurcated into bulk gas purifiers and point-of-use purifiers.

Bulk gas purifiers are available for gas flow from 166 slpm (The standard litre per minute) to 333,333 slpm or 10Nm3/hr to 20,000 Nm3/hr which also includes MegaTorr product line. Point-of-use purifiers are majorly utilized for purifying helium, nitrogen, argon, and other rare gases. Additionally, MicroTorr ambient temperature purifiers are applicable for specialty gases, inert gases, and clean dry air (CDA) at any flow rate. In terms of application, the gas purifiers market can be segregated into research, semiconductor, and others. Based on distribution channel, the gas purifiers market can be categorized into distributors and direct sales.

Based on region, the global gas purifiers market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America gas purifiers market is expected to account for a large share of the market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. The U.S. is anticipated to emerge as the major contributor of revenue in the gas purifiers market growth. Expansion of the gas purifiers market can be attributed to the rapid growth in the construction and automotive sectors. The companies in the country are focused on investing in research & development activities for the development of innovative gas purifiers.

Prominent players in the global gas purifiers market include Saes Group, Matheson, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher, Air Liquide, Merck KGaA, BGB Analytik AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, Entegris, Praxair Technology, Inc., Japan Pionics Co., Ltd., MBRAUN, Trajan, and NuPure Corporation.