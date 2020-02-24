Gas Generator Market Is Projected To Reach 8% CAGR By Size, Share, Analysis, Growth, Segments, Trends, Forecast To 2023 | MRFR

Market Highlights

Gas Generator is a device normally used in engineering that generates electricity by utilizing the chemical energy from a gaseous fuel medium. The increasing acceptance of gas generators around all the end-users is immensely contributing towards the growing demand of gas generator. The gradual downfall in internal oil & gas prices has created a huge potential for gas generator market to grow in forecast period. Currently, the Gas Generator Market is in the growth stage. This is due to the increase in demand for power and need for continuous uninterrupted power supply for all end-users is boosting the global gas generator market.

The growing need for uninterrupted power supply during power outages and power failure has boosted the adoption of gas generator in all major sectors. Phenomenal growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for data centers & IT facilities and rapid urbanization in developing countries are driving the global gas generator market. However, limited power generation capacity, high maintenance & operating cost and rise in transmission & distribution expenditure may hinder the global gas generator market.

Industry Segmentation

The global Gas Generator Market is segmented on the basis of power capacity, end-user and regions,

By Power Capacity

> 300 kW

301 kW-1 MW

< 1 MW

By End-User

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utility

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is the leading market for gas generators market and is followed by Europe. The rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China where there are issues with continuous reliable electricity supply, is driving the market for gas generators. Also R&D and utilization of modern gas generator in China and India will drive gas generator market.

Prominent Players

The key players of global gas generator market are APR Energy (USA), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Aggreko plc (U.K), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) and Perkins Engines Company Limited (U.K).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Gas Generator Market, By Power Capacity

4.1 Introduction

4.2 > 300 KW

4.3 301 KW-1 MW

4.4 < 1 MW

5 Global Gas Generator Market, By End-User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Residential

5.3 Commercial & Industrial

5.4 Utility

6 Regional Market Analysis

Continue…

