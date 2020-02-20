Gas Engines Market Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 by Top Players GE Middle East & North Africa, Wärtsilä, Caterpillar Inc., Rolls-Royce, MAN Energy Solutions, Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Doosan Infracore International, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The global gas engines market is likely to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). This growth can be owed to significantly rising electricity demand, drop in natural gas prices, increasing environmental alarms and growing requirement to diminish CO2 emissions.

Gas engines are widely used in utilities, oil and gas, manufacturing, hospitals and commercial complexes. Additionally, companies are focusing on utilizing gas engines in stationary and mobile applications. Based on end-user, the utilities segment is forecasted to lead the global market, in terms of growth rate, over the next five years.

In terms of application, the global gas engines market has been segmented into electricity generation and co-generation. Out of the two, co-generation segment is projected to emanate the higher growth rate in the global gas engines market, during the forecast period. Since, gas engines that operate in co-generation mode are efficient and exhibit strong demand.

Europe has been the biggest and the fastest market for global gas engines, in terms of value, followed by North America. The stringent emission regulations, low fuel cost and growing environmental concerns are some of the major factors driving the growth of the gas engines market in the European region. Countries such as Russia, the U.K., Germany and Italy are showcasing significant growth in demand in the European region on account of huge demand for gas engines in these nations.

The regional market for gas engines is expected to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period. The German gas engines market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the region, during the forecast period. In 2015, Asia-Pacific region was the fastest growing region in the global automotive engine market on account of growing development of advanced automotive engines to produce increased torque and power. Such trends are likely to boost the demand for gas engines in Asia-Pacific, especially in China and India.

The key players operating in the global gas engines market are General Electric Company, Wartsila Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, Cummins Inc., Deutz AG, Doosan Infracore, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., among others.

