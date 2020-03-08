GAS DISTRIBUTED CONTROL SYSTEMS (DCS) MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Automation control systems are an integral part of the oil and gas industry as they ensure accuracy and precision. DCS are some of the extensively used automation control systems in the oil and gas industry.

In 2018, the global Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Processing

Oil Transport

Oil Drilling

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

