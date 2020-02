Gas Discharge Tube Arrester Market: Rising awareness within industrial applications drives market demand

Gas discharge tube arresters are tube like structures which consists of two electrodes generally made of glass. Gas discharge tube arrester consists of a mixture of gases within it that is maintained slightly lower pressure as compared to the normal atmospheric pressure. With the increasing voltage to the electrodes the ionization of the gas present within the tube starts which initiates an avalanche, making it a very effective conductor.

The current from the gas discharge tube is then passed to the ground until the voltage becomes normal. The gas discharge tube arresters are used to take care of delicate equipment from hazardous transient voltages. The gas discharge tube moves the extra current to the ground line by using inert gas as a conductor between two lines. These gas discharge tube arresters works on two design – parallel circuit and series circuit design. Within the parallel circuit design the extra voltage is deviated from standard path to another circuit. Within the series cut design the extra voltage is slowed on its way through the line.

The rising number of hazardous accidents owing to the surge of high voltage in an electronic devices can be one of the factors affecting the global gas discharge tube arrester market positively over the forecast period. The rising awareness within industrial applications are impacting the growth of the same. Additionally, the prominent presence of consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific region is suggested to have a significant potential for the growth of the global gas discharge tube arrester market owing to its significant adoption in the same. Furthermore, the rising adoption for filter technology which is used as a replacement for gas discharge tube arresters are suggested be one of the significant factor which is negatively affecting the global gas discharge tube arrester market for the forecast period.

The global gas discharge tube arrester market can be segmented into three segments namely – by type, by application and by regions. By type, the global gas discharge tube arrester market can be further divided into three sub segments surface mount gas tube arrester, two– terminal gas tube arrester and three– terminal gas tube arrester. The mount gas tube arrester is anticipated to hold a significant share as it caters a wide range of industry verticals. Furthermore, as per ‘by application’ the global gas discharge tube arrester market could be divided into four sub parts namely- telecommunication, cable TV equipment, power supply and others.

The telecommunication industry is anticipated to hold a significant share for the global gas discharge tube arrester market over the forecast period owing to its significant presence in multiple geographical locations and high adoption of gas discharge tube arresters. As per ‘by region’ segment the gas discharge tube arrester market can be divided amongst five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The Asia Pacific region is suggested to hold a significant market share owing to the significant presence of prominent players in the gas discharge tube arrester market and the rapid technological advancements in the region.

Owing to its significant adoption in multiple application the gas discharge tube arrester market is consisting of multiple leading players. Some of them are Sankosha, Phoenix Contract, EPCOS/TDK, Bourns, Eaton, TE Connrctivity, Weidmuller, Taiyo Yuden, Lumex, Huaan Limited, Radiall, Littelfuse, Krone, Mitsubishi Materials, Orbit Electronics and Huber & Suhner.