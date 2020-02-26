Gas Detection Equipment Market Forecast Based on Upcoming Trends and Industry Development till 2026

The purpose of this rich study presented by FactMR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global gas detection equipment market during the period until 2028. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size (US$ 1,900 Mn by 2026-end.) and revenue share (US& Mn) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the gas detection equipment market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2026.

With the rise in emphasis on ensuring workers’ safety across various end-use industries worldwide has provided an impetus to adoption of several protective systems such as gas detection equipment. Several industrial standards, along with governmental norms and regulations implemented to ensure safety and health of laborers in manufacturing industries has necessitated requirement for gas detection equipment.

Manufacturers around the world are developing smart gas detection equipment by directing their focus toward implementation of innovative wireless technology, and robust integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. Rapid adoption of smart gas detection equipment, which enable remote notifications, are likely to be a major factor contributing to expansion of the global gas detection equipment market in the near future. As smart gas detection equipment utilize wireless technology such as ZigBee, Wi-Max, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, end-users are enabled to track function of the product even from remote locations at all times. Additionally, companies producing gas detection equipment have introduced innovative concepts by focusing on the enhancement of the sensitivity & efficiency of sensors in detection of harmful gases.

The highly sensitive CO and smoke detectors impart appropriate early warning, which in turn enables prompt investigation, control, and actions before thoughtful damage. Leading players in global gas detection equipment market have also been concentrating on the integration of sensors capable of detecting more than one gas.

A recently compiled FactMR research report projects a steady 5.0% CAGR, in terms of value, for the global gas detection equipment market during the period 2017 to 2026. Over 980 Mn units of gas detection equipment are pegged to be sold across the globe by 2026-end.

Demand for gas detection equipment in North American industries is gaining huge traction on the back of illness caused by harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO). Governments in the region have implemented mandatory regulations regarding adoption of gas detection equipment so as to ensure health and safety of workers and employees in various manufacturing industries.

North America will continue to dominate the global gas detection equipment market, in terms of value and volume. Robust investments in research and development activities, which have driven innovation, have considerably fuelled growth of the oil & gas and manufacturing industries. This has further created demand for protective equipment such as gas detection equipment in these industries for a wide range of applications. Oil & gas and manufacturing industries will prevail as the largest end-users of gas detection equipment, in terms of value. Although fixed gas detection equipment on the basis of type will dominate the market in terms of value, sales of portable gas detection equipment are set to register a relatively higher CAGR through 2026.

Leading manufacturers in the global gas detection market are providing additional features including modified use of sensors and multi-gas detection. Local vendors are sustaining their position in the market with the provision of products integrated with basic features at relatively lower costs. In addition, manufacturers of gas detection equipment have are collaborating with insurance companies in order to attract a larger customer base. Key players significantly contributing and underpinning growth of the global gas detection equipment market include Conspec Controls Inc., Sensidyne, LP, Global Detection Systems Corp., Analytical Technology Inc., Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Enmet LLC., ESP SAFETY INC., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd., Trolex Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric Company, United Technologies Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Halma plc., 3M Company, RKI Instruments, Inc., and Emerson Electric Co.

