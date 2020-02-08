Gas Cartridges Market Analysis And Value Forecast Snapshot By End-Use Industry 2016-2024

A gas cartridge helps in efficiently storing fuel. Gas cartridges are made of metals and usually consist of a mixture of two liquid petroleum gases-butane and propane-stored under high pressure. Key advantages of gas cartridges include their portability along with their ability to control and monitor the ignition flame as desired. These characteristics enable the end users to adhere to various external safety concerns related to the use of gas cartridge. Usually, liquid fuels have been preferred as the storage fuel in gas cartridges. The rapidly rising demand for portable fuel storage solutions across the globe has led to an increased demand for gas cartridges. Constant technological advancements in gas cartridge technology are expected to boost the market in major regions.

The report on global gas cartridges market provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, key dynamics, emerging trends, industry value chain, offerings of major manufacturers, technological advancements, and competitive landscape. The research offers insight into market size of leading application segments across various region and analyzes the factors influencing the demand for these segments for different end users. The study provides market shares of different product types and evaluates the impact of key growth drivers in major regions. The report is prepared with the aid of reliable inputs from various industry players, thought leaders, business executives, and strategists and include valuable findings from a range of primary and secondary researches.

The global gas cartridge market is primarily driven by the rise in demand for the portable and light-weight gas cartridge, particularly where the consumption of low volume of gas is required. Coupled with this, the increasing adoption of gas cartridge in various applications such as stoves, pest control, metalworking, and food and beverages industries, has fuelled their demand.

Depending on external weather conditions, different types of fuel are used in gas cartridges. For instance, instead of butane gas, propane is the fuel used in many gas cartridges to make them suitable to perform in low temperature. However recent initiatives by suppliers have been to use a blended fuel containing a mixture of gases for making it apt for all weather conditions. Generally, manufacturers prefer the blend to contain three different compounds: Propane, isobutane, and n-butane. This gas mixture helps in better ignition rate of fuel.

Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America are anticipated to exhibit high demand for gas cartridge. The growth of the gas cartridge market in these regions is attributed to the demand for portable fuel storage equipment across various industry verticals. These regional markets are expected to exhibit promising growth opportunities for the players due to increasing initiatives by governments to ensure energy security. In addition, recent technological advancements have led to the design of high-performing gas cartridge equipment with an enhanced ignition control and a better consumption characteristic of gases.

Prominent market players operating in this market include Praxair Technology, Inc., Aspire Industries, Tae Yang Corporation, and CEPSA. Global manufactures and suppliers of gas cartridges are forging alliances and partnerships with regional players to consolidate their market share and expand their presence across major regions. Manufacturers are making product design innovations and launching high-end products to grab significant share of the gas cartridge market.