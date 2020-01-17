Gap Insurance 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report

Gap Insurance Market 2019

Gap insurance is a type of auto insurance that car owners can buy to protect themselves against losses that can arise when the amount of compensation received from a total loss does not fully cover the amount the insured owes on the vehicle’s financing or lease agreement. This situation arises when the balance owed on a car loan is greater than the book value of the vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

The global Gap Insurance market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Gap Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Gap Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Gap Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ALA

Admiral

AXA

Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

AAA

Nationwide

Allianz

Covéa Insurance

Direct Gap

Motoreasy

Click4Gap

Esurance

USAA

Allstate

Progressive

Zurich Insurance

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Finance GAP Insurance

Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

Return-to-value GAP Insurance

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Gap Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gap Insurance

1.2 Classification of Gap Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Gap Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Gap Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Finance GAP Insurance

1.2.4 Return-to-invoice GAP Insurance

1.2.5 Vehicle Replacement GAP Insurance

1.2.6 Return-to-value GAP Insurance

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Gap Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gap Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Small Vehicles

1.3.3 Heavy Trucks

1.4 Global Gap Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Gap Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Gap Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Gap Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Gap Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Gap Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Gap Insurance Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Gap Insurance (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ALA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 ALA Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Admiral

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Admiral Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 AXA

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 AXA Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Warranty Direct (BNP Paribas Cardif) Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 AAA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AAA Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Nationwide

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nationwide Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Allianz

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Allianz Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Covéa Insurance

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Covéa Insurance Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Direct Gap

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Gap Insurance Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Direct Gap Gap Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

