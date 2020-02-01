Gantry Crane Market -Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2026 -Eilbeck Cranes, Demag, Thern, EME, EMH, Spancho

A gantry crane is a type of overhead crane with a single or double girder configuration supported by freestanding legs that move on wheels or along a track or rail system. Gantry cranes are usually considered when there is a reason not to incorporate an overhead runway system. Gantry cranes are used in industries that deal with metal fabrication and ship building. The gantry crane does not require any building support. It helps to pick and shift heavy loads at factories. It makes the shifting of heavy materials easy. Gantry cranes are generally used by mechanical contractors, in power generation facilities, water treatment plants, HVAC applications, and metal fabricating facilities. These industries require shifting of heavy materials which can easily be done by a gantry crane. Gantry cranes are highly reliable and efficient. They can simply be rolled into an employee’s workstation and lifting can be done in seconds. When gantry crane follows the same path, it makes the moving more simple and fast. When space is not enough, a single leg gantry crane is suitable for lifting using a wall-mounted I-beam and a single A-frame leg.

Increasing investments by governments to promote domestic infrastructure is majorly driving the gantry crane market. The construction of various infrastructural facilities such as dams and buildings requires cement and other heavy material handling industry. These industries need to handle heavy loads involving shifting and picking of heavy material. Gantry cranes replace the manual work of shifting and picking of materials and reduce the labor cost, and minimize human intervention, thereby increasing workplace safety.

Rising demand for automated systems and increasing cost of labor is anticipated to contribute to the gantry crane market during the forecast period. The use of conventional human techniques, leading to low productivity and increased time consumption has prompted companies to manufacture highly effective material handling systems.

The demand for automated pick & place is on the rise since these systems offer features such as precise operational capability, contributing to the material handling equipment market demand.

Gantry cranes are used in automotive, metal, mining, railway, and transportation industries where material handling is crucial. Growing transportation industry is expected to fuel the demand for gantry crane market during the forecast period. Increase in domestic manufacture of heavy material industries is enhancing the demand for gantry cranes.

Gantry cranes reduce the operational time, improve the precision of work, and reduce product damage. These factors are driving the growth of the gantry crane market.

Non- availability of highly skilled machine operators and high lead time in machine delivery can hamper the growth of the gantry cranes market. High installation and maintenance cost of gantry cranes is also hampering the market. Emerging technologies and robotic systems is impacting the market due to automation of work which leads to reduced demand for gantry cranes.

The gantry crane market is segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product, the market is segmented into single main grider and double main grider. Based on end-user, the gantry crane market is segmented into mining, metal, steel chemical, transportation, and railway industries.

In terms of region, the gantry crane market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to have major share due to increasing number of manufacturers of heavy metal and steel industries. Due to CAGR of 13% in Asian region in the metal industry driven by growth in population and reasonable GDP growth

The major players in the gantry crane market are Eilbeck Cranes, Demag, Thern, EME, EMH, Spancho, Gorbel, Konecranes, Aceco etc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.