Gamma Camera Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2024

According to OECD, “a Gamma camera (including Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, SPECT) is used for a nuclear medicine procedure in which the camera rotates around the patient to register gamma rays emission from an isotope injected to the patient’s body. The gathered data are processed by a computer to form a tomographic (cross-sectional) image.”

This report studies the Gamma Camera Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. The manufacturers in these areas have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as GE and Siemens have relative higher level of product’s quality.

The key consumption markets locate at USA and Europe, too. The Europe takes the market share of 43%, followed by USA with 36%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6%.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gamma Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Marketing channel differs between different companies. Some companies have agent all over the world such as GE, Philips and Siemens. For other companies, they sell their products directly in the local market, and may deliver their products though different distributors.

The worldwide market for Gamma Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 570 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Large Type

Small Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Thyroid Scanning

Molecular Breast Imaging

Kidney Scanning

Others

Highlights of the Global Gamma Camera report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Gamma Camera market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gamma Camera market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gamma Camera Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Gamma Camera , with sales, revenue, and price of Gamma Camera , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gamma Camera , for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

, for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Gamma Camera market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gamma Camera sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

