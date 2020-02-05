Gamma Camera Market Research Report 2019: Latest Technology, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Gamma Camera Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

According to OECD, “a Gamma camera (including Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography, SPECT) is used for a nuclear medicine procedure in which the camera rotates around the patient to register gamma rays emission from an isotope injected to the patient’s body. The gathered data are processed by a computer to form a tomographic (cross-sectional) image.”

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in USA and Europe. The manufacturers in these areas have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as GE and Siemens have relative higher level of product’s quality.

The key consumption markets locate at USA and Europe, too. The Europe takes the market share of 43%, followed by USA with 36%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 6%.

Marketing channel differs between different companies. Some companies have agent all over the world such as GE, Philips and Siemens. For other companies, they sell their products directly in the local market, and may deliver their products though different distributors.

According to this study, over the next five years the Gamma Camera market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 660 million by 2024, from US$ 570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Gamma Camera business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Gamma Camera market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/537637

This study considers the Gamma Camera value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Large Type

Small Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Thyroid Scanning

Molecular Breast Imaging

Kidney Scanning

Others

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Gamma-Camera-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE

Philips

Siemens

Digirad

Mediso

MIE

DDD Diagnostic

Dilon Technologies

Gamma Medica

Capintec

Beijing Hamamatsu

Basda

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/537637

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Gamma Camera consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Gamma Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Gamma Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gamma Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gamma Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook