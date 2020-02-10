Gaming Headset Market: Growing rapidly due to development in the e-sports industry and it used by gamers while playing games

Gaming headsets are referred as peripherals, which comprise of superior headphones and microphones used by gamers while playing games. The gaming headset is designed and used for gaming only whereas some headsets are capable of pulling gaming sound effects as well as channeling music. These headsets come equipped with various features such as microphones for communicating with fellow online gamers.

Gaming headsets are used with all the types of computers and gaming consoles. Various headsets are also designed to block out any ambient noise which helps the gamer to completely immerse in the world of gaming. Additionally, various headsets are also equipped with microphones which are used to communicate with teammates during online gaming. Gaming headsets come with a variety of connectivity features from headsets which uses classic ¼-inch (6.35mm) plug-in jack to headphones with Bluetooth wireless.

Availability of headset with equalization mode is considered as one of the trends among the consumers of gaming headset market. Development in the e-sports industry is one of the major contributor to the growth of the gaming headset market over the forecast period. E-sports has curved the online gaming into a spectator sport. With the growing popularity of e-sports, the gaming headset manufacturers are focused on customizing their products specifically for e-sport gamers. E-sports is a platform where gamers compete with each other and get the global exposure which further increases the entertainment for the gamers. This factor has offered huge opportunities to several headset brands for more attention from their customers.

Additionally, increasing popularity of multiplayer and squad games such as PUBG, Fortnite, and Overwatch has also led to the enhanced demand for gaming headset market. The durable construction, lightweight of the headset has also contributed in the market growth. Furthermore, noise canceling technology which monitors ambient sound and produces a contrasting sound in the background of the audio which further assists in canceling out the unwanted frequency. This in turn will has also subsidized in the gaming headset market growth. Also, high audio quality, multiple connectivity options for connecting the headphones, comfortable headset design, and adjustable controls has also contributed to the gaming headset market growth over the forecast period.

The global gaming headset market is segmented based on the platform, technology and region. Based on the platform, the gaming headset market is categorized into Multi-platform gaming headsets, PC/Mac gaming headsets, and Console gaming headsets. Multi-platform gaming headsets segment is expected to contribute majorly to the market growth over the forecast period. The technology segment of the gaming headset market is segregated into wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headset. Wired gaming headset segment based on technology is further anticipated to hold major share in the gaming headset market.

Based on region, the global gaming headset market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region is projected to acquire major share in the gaming headset regional market. Asia Pacific region and Middle East and Africa region is further expected to follow North America market over the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global gaming headset market include Corsair, SteelSeries, Roccat Studios, Razer, Turtle Beach. The presence of various players in the market encourages companies to offer bundled services for differentiating their products and creates price competitiveness.