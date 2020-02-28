GAMING HEADSET MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Gaming Headset Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Gaming Headset Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The gaming headset, generally designed and used purely for gaming, some gaming headphones are capable of pulling double duty, channeling music as well as gaming sound effects. To meet a gamer’s needs and demands, gaming headsets come equipped with many different features, such as microphones for communicating with fellow online gamers. Gaming headsets are used with all types of gaming consoles and computers. Many are also designed to block out any ambient noise, completely immersing a player within the world of gaming.
Global Gaming Headset market demand is exuberant, currently China has become international Gaming Headset large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, Gaming Headset industry need R & D and design capabilities, China’s product often copied other company’s product. Many foreign manufacturers have OEM in china.
Currently the global top three external sale manufacturers are: Turtle Beach, Sony and Sennheiser, their revenue market share is over 4%.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese people is becoming more and more wealthiest, along with the increasing life quality, the requirement of environmental protection is increasing, the technology upgrade of Gaming Headset is a trend, after the revolution, the industry will have more benign development.
The global Gaming Headset market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gaming Headset market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gaming Headset in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gaming Headset in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gaming Headset market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gaming Headset market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Turtle Beach
Sony
Sennheiser
PDP-Pelican
Skullcandy
Microsoft (XBOX)
Plantronics
Logitech
Somic
SteelSeries
Audio-Technica
Creative Technology
Cooler Master
Big Ben
Corsair
Mad Catz-TRITTON
Gioteck
Accessories 4 Technology
Trust International
Kotion Electronic
Hama GmbH
Thrustmaster
Razer
Genius
Market size by Product
Supra-Aural
Circumaural
Canalphones
Backphones
Others
Market size by End User
Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
Wireless USB Transmitter
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Gaming Headset Manufacturers
Gaming Headset Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Gaming Headset Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gaming Headset Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gaming Headset Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Supra-Aural
1.4.3 Circumaural
1.4.4 Canalphones
1.4.5 Backphones
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gaming Headset Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Wired USB/Analog 3.5mm
1.5.3 Wireless USB Transmitter
1.5.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gaming Headset Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gaming Headset Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Gaming Headset Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Gaming Headset Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gaming Headset Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gaming Headset Revenue by Regions
…..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Turtle Beach
11.1.1 Turtle Beach Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Turtle Beach Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.1.5 Turtle Beach Recent Development
11.2 Sony
11.2.1 Sony Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Sony Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Sony Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.2.5 Sony Recent Development
11.3 Sennheiser
11.3.1 Sennheiser Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Sennheiser Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.3.5 Sennheiser Recent Development
11.4 PDP-Pelican
11.4.1 PDP-Pelican Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 PDP-Pelican Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.4.5 PDP-Pelican Recent Development
11.5 Skullcandy
11.5.1 Skullcandy Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Skullcandy Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.5.5 Skullcandy Recent Development
11.6 Microsoft (XBOX)
11.6.1 Microsoft (XBOX) Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Microsoft (XBOX) Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.6.5 Microsoft (XBOX) Recent Development
11.7 Plantronics
11.7.1 Plantronics Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Plantronics Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Plantronics Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.7.5 Plantronics Recent Development
11.8 Logitech
11.8.1 Logitech Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Logitech Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Logitech Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.8.5 Logitech Recent Development
11.9 Somic
11.9.1 Somic Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Somic Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Somic Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.9.5 Somic Recent Development
11.10 SteelSeries
11.10.1 SteelSeries Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 SteelSeries Gaming Headset Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 SteelSeries Gaming Headset Products Offered
11.10.5 SteelSeries Recent Development
Continued….
