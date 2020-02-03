Game Camera Emerging Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Game Camera Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

A game camera, often referred to as “trail camera”, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and game camera is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera.

The global game camera industry reached a production of approximately 422.89 K units in 2016, and is expected to reach 533.91 K units in 2021.

The global largest market is North America. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 217.67 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 54.33%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 137.08 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 34.22%.

There are major three classification of game camera in this report, pixel<8MP, 8-12MP and pixel >12MP game camera. Globally, the production share of each type of game camera is 23.51%, 58.66% and 17.83% in 2015.

At present, the world’s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and Wildgame Innovations respectively with global production market share as 17.71%, 13.09% and 14.72% in 2015.

There are four major application of game camera in this report, entertainment, hunting, research and others. Globally, hunting is the largest application area, and reach a consumption volume of 207.01 K Units in 2015 with the 51.67% market share. The secondary application area is f research, it will reached a production of 73.79 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 18.42%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Game Camera market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 65 million by 2024, from US$ 57 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Game Camera business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Game Camera market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

ï¼œ8MP

8-12MP

ï¼ž12MP

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha Inc.

Moultrie

Reconyx

Spypoint

Cuddeback

GSM Outdoors

Bolymedia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Game Camera consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Game Camera market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Camera manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Game Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

