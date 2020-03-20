Gallium Nitride Market 2019 Prompt Cagr Growth During Forecast Period (2019-2023)

Gallium Nitride Market Overview

Gallium nitride is majorly used in the production of semiconductors, LEDs, and RF devices. GaN is widely accepted as green technology across most of the industries due to the properties such as high thermal stability, low power consumption, temperature resistance, and high voltage breakdown. Additionally, the GaN devices are smaller in sizes and lighter in weight, which further drives the market growth. The unique properties of GaN and its low cost over silicon have been the major driver of the global market and is expected to continue growing in the near future.

Market Analysis

The major applications of GaN devices in the end-user industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, and others are the drivers of the market growth. However, the demand for the lightweight automotive with improved efficiency consumes a significant amount of GaN. Furthermore, the consumer electronics industries favor the market growth due to the increased use of GaN in smartphones, laptops, television, and others. GaN LEDs are a threat to conventional lights owing to their power efficiency, energy consumption, luminosity coupled with environmental concerns. However, limited availability of gallium nitride may hinder the market growth during the review period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The global gallium masterbatch market is segmented into five major regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a healthy market growth during the forecast period due to the availability of raw materials and the increasing demand for consumer electronics. North America and Europe are the leading contributors to the gallium nitride market. Countries like the U.S., Canada, and Mexico contribute due to the increased standards of lifestyles. With growing technological advances in defense, military and space science, North America and Europe are expected to be the major contributor to the market growth in coming years.

Competitive Analysis

Key Players

Cree Inc. (the U.S)

GaN systems (Canada)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (the U.S)

IQE plc (U.K)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands)

Infineon Technologies Ag (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

ON Semiconductor (the U.S)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (the U.S)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

VisIC (Israel)

Nippon Telegraph

Telephone Corporation (Japan)

Market Segmentation

The global gallium nitride market is segmented into type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on the type, the GaN market is divided into p-type and n-type. Among these two types, n-type is projected to lead the market on account of easy availability and cheap cost. However, p-type GaN is going through patent processes undertaken by many leading players and is not being fully commercialized as of 2016. Therefore, p-type gallium nitride is holding the least share in the global gallium nitride market.

The end-user industries of gallium nitride are segregated into automotive, consumer electronics, defense and aerospace, healthcare, industrial & power, and others. The automotive industry is the leading segment due to the excessive use of gallium nitride in electric vehicles, locomotives, and traffic signals. According to Statista, the global passenger car production was estimated to hit 78.6 million units in 2017. This trend is going to persist in coming years and is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

