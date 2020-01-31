Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Gallic Acid (CAS 149-91-7) is a trihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid, a type of organic acid, also known as 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoic acid, founded in gallnuts, sumac, witch hazel, tea leaves, oak bark, and other plants. The chemical formula is C6H2 (OH)3COOH.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech and GALLOCHEM. Jiurui Biology is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 27% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Gallic Acid market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, India and RoW. The China held the largest production share in the global market, its revenue of global production market exceeds 85% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 90 million US$ in 2024, from 58 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Gallic acid (CAS 149-91-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jiurui Biology

Bei Yuan Chemical

Hunan Linong

Tianxin Biotech

GALLOCHEM

Xiangxi Gaoyuan

Chicheng Biotech

JPN Pharma

Hunan Shineway

WENZHOU OUHAI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Antioxidants

Biological Activity

Medical Applications

Other

