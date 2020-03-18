Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

Summary
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is a chain of galactose (monosaccharide sugar) units that are produced by the enzymatic hydrolysis of lactose. GOS’s are
The global average price of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is in the decreasing trend, from 5778.52 USD/MT in 2011 to 5264.63 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) includes Liquid Form and Power Form. The proportion of Power Form in 2015 is about 65.72%.
Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is widely used in Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements and other field. The most proportion of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) is Dietary Supplements about 63% in 2015.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), with a production market share nearly 41% in 2015. Asia-Pacific is the second largest supplier of Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2015.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37% in 2015. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 20%.
Market competition is concentrated. Friesland Campina, Yakult, Ingredion, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market is valued at 600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Galactooligosaccharides(GOS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Friesland Campina
Yakult
Ingredion
Nissin-sugar
Kerry
New Francisco Biotechnology
Taiwan Fructose
Baolingbao
Quantum Hi-Tech
Market size by Product
Liquid
Powder
Market size by End User
Food & Beverage
Dietary Supplements
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
