Galacto Oligosaccharides Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share during 2018-2028

This research report titled “Galacto Oligosaccharides Market: Growing Demand to Impact Revenue Share during 2018-2028 | Key Players are Nissin Sugar Co. Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc., etc.” focuses on the galacto oligosaccharides market, published to the vast repository managed by FactMR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the galacto oligosaccharides market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects. Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the galacto oligosaccharides market.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1707

Galacto oligosaccharide (GOS) is gaining significant uptake in the infant nutrition industry on account of positive perception about its therapeutic effect on gut health and immunity development. Increase in the number of lactose intolerant population continues to be a challenge for policy makers. According to a journal published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, around 70% of the world’s population suffer from lactose intolerance due to a genetically programmed gradual decline in lactase expression, known as lactase non-persistence (LNP). The availability of plant-based galacto oligosaccharide has proven to be highly beneficial with regards to meeting the nutritional requirements of the lactose intolerant population. The infant nutrition industry will be looking to capitalize on the opportunity presented by commercialization of plant-based galacto oligosaccharides.

The broader trends impacting the dietary fibers industry have a profound impact on the prospects of galacto oligosaccharide industry. The recent FDA approval on eight dietary fibers, including galacto oligosaccharide is likely to create a scramble for launching new products.. With this approval, key manufacturers are broadening the horizon of galacto oligosaccharide that could help them seize premium opportunities. Key dairy cooperative companies are using galacto oligosaccharide in beverages owing to its stability, as addition of fibers in beverages still remains a challenge due to their insolubility or grittiness.

The demand for galacto oligosaccharide in nutraceuticals is likely to grow at a steady clip during the assessment period. The stability of galacto oligosaccharide in high temperatures and low pH applications makes it an ideal fit for neutraceutical products. Prominent nutritional supplement products such as Bimuno, which is meant for the well-being of gut health, contains galacto oligosaccharide in its ingredient profile., The composition for galacto oligosaccharide in neutraceutical products might vary according to the chain length and linkage type between the monomer units.

Browse Full Report on Galacto Oligosaccharides Market with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/1707/galacto-oligosaccharides-market

Strict regulations and legislations related to the use of prebiotic ingredient can be a key factor hampering use of galacto oligosaccharide. Any product before receiving the recognition as a prebiotic or probiotic, is consistently subjected to multiple validations and has to persistently prove its efficacy. It cannot be directly labeled as such, until and unless it is approved by the concerned agencies. Being operating in the food ingredient industry, galacto oligosaccharide is exposed to similar kind of legislations by various food regulation authorities such as FDA and food and agriculture organization. This might create hurdles for prosperity of galacto oligosaccharide, thereby impacting the galacto oligosaccharide market landscape.

Galacto oligosaccharide products are available in both liquid and powder form. The liquid galacto oligosaccharide is foreseen to sustain its supremacy and is anticipated to hold around 59% of the global market share by 2028. The liquid galacto oligosaccharide finds extensive applications across food products such as beverages, fermented milk, & so on. The powder galacto oligosaccharide is expected to grow on a relentless rate with its use as an additive in infant formula and nutraceuticals

The competitive dynamics included in the report on galacto oligosaccharide market offers a deep dive into the competitive intensity of the market. The galacto oligosaccharide market is characterized by the presence of a limited number of players holding substantial shares. Some of the key players operating in the galacto oligosaccharide market, who have been profiled in the report include Yakult Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Royal Friesland Campina N.V, Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc., Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd., Dairy Crest., Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd., Samyang Corporation, New Francisco Biotech Company.

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1707

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/