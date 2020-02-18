Gait Biometrics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Gait Biometrics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Gait Biometrics market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Gait analysis is the study of human motion by using instruments to measure body movement, force, and pressure. It is used to identify, track, and treat individuals by understanding their body movements and pressure. It is widely adopted in the healthcare and sports sectors for orthopedic treatments and training athletes.

The healthcare sector dominated the market and accounted for a market share of more than 59% in terms of revenue. In the healthcare sector, gait biometrics is used in pathology labs to diagnose medical symptoms for cerebral palsy or stroke. Also, gait biometrics also plays a significant role in the advanced development of rehabilitation engineering of patients. The healthcare sector in developed and developing countries are increasingly adopting gait biometric systems which will spur this market’s growth prospects during the predicted period.

The Americas was the biggest contributor to the market and accounted for more than 44% of the market share. North America was an early adopter of the gait analytics owing to its high economic standards and availability of resources in the US and Canada. Therefore, gait biometrics technology is being increasingly used in the healthcare, sports, research, and rehabilitation sectors in North America.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Motekforce Link

Tekscan

Qualisys

Medical Motion

CIR Systems

BioSensics

Body Tech Systems

Noraxon

Xsens

Gait Up

Innovative Sports Training

MAR Systems

Motion Analysis

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Assessment

Treatment

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Sports

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Gait Biometrics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Gait Biometrics

1.1 Gait Biometrics Market Overview

1.1.1 Gait Biometrics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Gait Biometrics Market by Type

1.4 Gait Biometrics Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Gait Biometrics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Gait Biometrics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Motekforce Link

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Tekscan

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Qualisys

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Medical Motion

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 CIR Systems

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 BioSensics

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Body Tech Systems

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Noraxon

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Xsens

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Gait Up

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Gait Biometrics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……

4 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Gait Biometrics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Gait Biometrics

5 United States Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

7 China Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

10 India Gait Biometrics Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Gait Biometrics Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Gait Biometrics Market Dynamics

12.1 Gait Biometrics Market Opportunities

12.2 Gait Biometrics Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Gait Biometrics Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Gait Biometrics Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Continued…..



