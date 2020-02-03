Future Prospects of Aluminum Casting Market Insights and Trends 2024

This report studies the Aluminum Casting market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Aluminum Casting market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Global Total Aluminum Casting market size was 37454.21 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 49965.76 Million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate 4.20% from 2017 to 2024.
The major players in global Aluminum Casting market include
Alcoa
Dynacast International
Gibbs Die Casting
Ryobi
Bodine Aluminum
Martinrea Honsel
Leggett & Platt
United Company Rusal
Nemak
Rockman Industries
Endurance
Alcast Technologies
CHALCO
China Hongqiao
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Aluminum Casting in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Rest of World
On the basis of product, the Aluminum Casting market is primarily split into
Die Casting
Permanent Molding Casting
Sand Casting
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Engineering Machinery
General Industrial Machinery
Others
