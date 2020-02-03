Future Prospects of Aluminum Casting Market Insights and Trends 2024

This report studies the Aluminum Casting market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Aluminum Casting market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Global Total Aluminum Casting market size was 37454.21 Million USD in 2017 and it will be 49965.76 Million USD in 2024, with a Growth Rate 4.20% from 2017 to 2024.

The major players in global Aluminum Casting market include

Alcoa

Dynacast International

Gibbs Die Casting

Ryobi

Bodine Aluminum

Martinrea Honsel

Leggett & Platt

United Company Rusal

Nemak

Rockman Industries

Endurance

Alcast Technologies

CHALCO

China Hongqiao

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Aluminum Casting in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the Aluminum Casting market is primarily split into

Die Casting

Permanent Molding Casting

Sand Casting

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Automotive

Aerospace & Military

Engineering Machinery

General Industrial Machinery

Others

