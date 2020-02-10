Future of Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- Polaris,John Deere,Kawasaki,Yamaha and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 120 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

UTV, namely Utility Task Vehicles,Â is defined as a vehicle: Designed for operation off of the highway;Suspended on four or more low pressure or non-pneumatic tires;Has a steering wheel for steering control;Have one seat to accommodate a driver and one or more passenger sitting.

First, for industry structure analysis, the UTV (Utility Task Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 60.16% of the revenue market.

Second, the sales of UTV (Utility Task Vehicles increased from 60.1k units in 2011 to 80.6k units in 2016 with an average growth rate of more than 6%.The leading countries in Europe include France, UK and Russia.

Third, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of UTV (Utility Task Vehicles producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Utility Task Vehicles (UTV s) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Polaris

John Deere

Kawasaki

Yamaha

Kubota

Can-Am(BPR)

CFMOTO

Honda

HSUN Motor

Arctic Cat

KYMCO

Linhai Group

Displacement less than 400 CC

Displacement 400-800 CC

Displacement greater than 800 CC

Sport UTV

Work UTV

Others

