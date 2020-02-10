Future of Tipper Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- JAC,Sinotruk,Volkswagen,Caterpillar and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tipper Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 120 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Tipper market status and forecast, categorizes the global Tipper market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Though there are several different Tipper designs, the basic components of Tippers remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the Tipper is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the Tipper can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

The global average price of Tipper is in the decreasing trend, from 417 USD/Unit in 2012 to 386 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Tipper according to styles includes full face helmet and open face helmet. The proportion of Full Face Helmet in 2016 is about 83%.

The worldwide market for Tipper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Tipper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

JAC

Sinotruk

Volkswagen

Caterpillar

Weichai

PACCAR

Isuzu

FAW Jiefang

Daimler

Dongfeng

Volvo

Doosan

SIH

SANY

On-Road Tipper

Off-Road Tipper

Building Construction

Mining Industry

Other Applications

