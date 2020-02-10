Future of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- Mitsubishi,Electric,HITACHI,ABB,SIEMENS AG and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 117 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

A permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) uses permanent magnets embedded in the steel rotor to create a constant magnetic field. The stator carries windings connected to an AC supply to produce a rotating magnetic field. At synchronous speed the rotor poles lock to the rotating magnetic field. Permanent magnet synchronous motors are similar to brushless DC motors.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/545704

Scope of the Report:

With the development of technology, the global average price of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is in the decreasing trend, from 15.37 USD/KW in 2011 to 14.27 USD/KW in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is widely used in Industry and Automation, Automotive, Elevator and Other industry. The most proportion of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor is Industry and Automation, with 71.45% market share in 2015. Automotive is the most potential one with growth rate above 10%.

China is the largest consumption place of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, with a consumption market share nearly 31.26% in 2015. RoA is the second largest consumption of Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor, enjoying consumption market share nearly 19.76% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 15700 million US$ in 2024, from 9870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Mitsubishi Electric

HITACHI

ABB

SIEMENS AG

GE

Bosch

MEIDENSHA

JJE

CONTINENTAL

ALSTOM

BROAD-OCEAN

TOSHIBA

XIZI FORVORDA

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @: https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Permanent-Magnet-Synchronous-Motor-PMSM-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Products / Types:

<5Kw

5-10Kw

10-50Kw

ï¼ž50Kw

Market Applications / End-Users:

Automotive

Elevator

Industry and Automation

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR (PMSM) Market.

Order a Purchase Report Copy at:-

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/545704

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.