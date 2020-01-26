Future of Online On-demand Laundry Service Market in Global Industry 2018 -2023

image1

The Online On-demand Laundry Service Market report Analysis 2018 focuses on Online On-demand Laundry Service characteristics, product picture, its specifications, and classification. This report also provides Online On-demand Laundry Service market growth with growth rate, market demands, Highlighting opportunities, tactical decision-making, sales Value & volume with gross margin and competitive landscape of the industry.

Description: Online laundry services offer services such as dry cleaning, washing, folding and ironing of clothes depending on the clothes. The use of an online platform such as mobile applications for laundry services as per customers demand is known as online on-demand laundry services. Online on-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.In 2018, the global Online On-demand Laundry Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Online On-demand Laundry Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online On-demand Laundry Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Online On-demand Laundry Service market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Online On-demand Laundry Service sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including: Cleanly, delivery.com, DRYV, Laundrapp, ZIPJET, Rinse, FlyCleaners, Wassup-On-Demand, Tide Spin, Mulberrys Garment Care, ihateironing, PML Solutions, Edaixi, laundrywala, WASHMEN, Laundryheap

On the basis of Product Type, Online On-demand Laundry Service market report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type covers:

Laundry

Dry clean

Duvet clean On the basis on the end users/applications, Online On-demand Laundry Service market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share, and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into

Residential users