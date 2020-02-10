Future of Off Highway Vehicle Engine Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- Cummins,Caterpillar,Kubota,MAN and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Off Highway Vehicle Engine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 135 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Off Highway Vehicle Engine market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

An off-road vehicle is considered to be any type of vehicle which is capable of driving on and off paved or gravel surface. It is generally characterized by having large tires with deep, open treads, a flexible suspension, or even caterpillar tracks. Other vehicles that do not travel public streets or highways are generally termed off-highway vehicles, including tractors, forklifts, cranes, backhoes, bulldozers, and golf carts. Off Highway Vehicle Engine is the engine specifically designed for off road vehicle.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-highway vehicle engine in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-highway vehicle engine. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agricultural machinery, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-highway vehicle engine will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the off-highway vehicle engine industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of off-highway vehicle engine is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Cummins, Caterpillar, MAN, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their off-highway vehicle engine and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied about 27% revenue market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global off-highway vehicle engine industry because of their market share and technology status of off-highway vehicle engine.

The consumption volume of off-highway vehicle engine is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of off-highway vehicle engine industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of off-highway vehicle engine is still promising.

The worldwide market for Off Highway Vehicle Engine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 11900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Off Highway Vehicle Engine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major Vendors are:

Cummins

Caterpillar

Kubota

MAN

Volvo Penta

FPT

Yanmar

Deutz

Yuchai

Deere

Weichai Power

Yunnei Power

Mitsubishi

Isuzu

Lombardini

Quanchai

Market Products / Types:

Under 50 Hp

50-100 Hp

Above 100 Hp

Market Applications / End-Users:

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Others

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the OFF HIGHWAY VEHICLE ENGINE Market.

