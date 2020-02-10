Future of Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Industry Growth and Revenue 2019 Forecast to 2024| Market Share and Size Analysis by Trending Key Players- Koito,Valeo,Hella,Magneti Marelli and More Added by MarketResearchNest.com

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 123 pages with multiple tables and figures in it. This report studies the global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market status and forecast, categorizes the global Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The lighting system of heavy commercial vehicles consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the visibility of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of technology, the Commercial Vehicles Lighting market is segregated into halogen, xenon, and LED. Halogen dominated the industry in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.2% from 2017 to 2023. Low purchasing and replacement cost and easy availability are few factors for the adoption of halogen technology. They are available in different dimensions and are cost-effective and easy to replace. However, excessive heat loss while light radiation has increased awareness for energy efficiency leading to the reduced usage of halogen. LED lighting market accounted for over 10% of the overall share in 2017 and is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. This is largely attributed to red LED applications such as indicators and brake lights.

The worldwide market for Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Heavy Commercial Vehicles Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application..

This report offers deep-dive analysis on recent market trends growth in the Market and the Market is thriving by Major Vendors are:

Koito

Valeo

Hella

Magneti Marelli

ZKW Group

Lumax Industries

Varroc

TYC

Xingyu

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @:

Market Products / Types:

Xenon Lights

Halogen Lights

LED

Other

Market Applications / End-Users:

Front Light

Rear Combination Light

Fog Lights

Interior Lighting

Others

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the HEAVY COMMERCIAL VEHICLES LIGHTING Market.

