Future of Folding Furniture Market Along with Global Industry Size, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures and Regional Trends 2023

Global Folding Furniture Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global Folding Furniture Market Information Report, By Product (Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds, and Other Furniture), By Application (Residential and Non-residential) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Industry Overview:

Market Research Future (MRFR) in their report on the global folding furniture market predicted a rise by 5.8% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The CAGR would help the market in exceeding the predicted market valuation by the end of 2023. Folding furniture are made keeping in mind the need for space. Globally, major cities are facing space crunch owing to rapid population shift. Major cities such as Mumbai, Tokyo, New York, London all are facing similar problems where living space and regular lifestyle ratio is dipping fast. Folding furniture is a solution for that. Manufacturers across the globe understood it well that space economization with cost-effective measures are gaining popularity. The consumption pattern is also changing and people are opting for furniture that are multi-purpose. These furniture save both space and cost.

Manufacturers are now taking a more customer-centric approach and the report has its focus on that as well. Inexpensive, durable, multi-functional, and eco-friendly furniture are all in demand. At the same time, these furniture are lightweight and aesthetically pleasing factors that are promoting market growth. The folding furniture market is also gaining traction as these models curb the tendency to overbuy furniture.

Competitive Landscape:

MRFR’s report includes several players of the the folding furniture market as influential.

IKEA Systems B.V. (Sweden)

Expand Furniture (Canada)

Meco Corporation (U.S)

Resource Furniture (U.S.)

Leggett & Platt Inc. (U.S.)

Murphy Bed (U.S.)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (U.S.)

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Flexfurn Ltd (Belgium)

Nilkamal Limited (India)

Gopak Ltd (U.K.)

Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada)

others

In 2018, Layer and Kvadrat, in a joint venture, produced Shift. Sourced from recycled pieces of Kvadrat solid textile board, Shift can be assembled or disassembled for multiple purposes. And upon completion, manufacturers can come up with an altogether different piece of work just by dissembling the previous one.

In 2018, Marcus Voraa introduced a rolled-out table aimed for serving several purposes but mostly to hold meals. With a telescope like stand on one end and a steel crank on the other to change the length of the table from 1.5 meters to 4 meters, this table can answer a lot of questions at once.

Segmentation:

MRFR, in their report on the folding furniture market, segmented it by product and application for a holistic view. The segmentation would allow the research team to dig deep in a bid to understand the latest trends of the market and how the demography would take shape in the coming years.

Based on the product, the folding furniture market can be segmented into chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture. In studio apartments across the globe, folding bed is becoming quite a trend as they generally consume lot of space. Sofa and bed merged into one is also one of the most popular multi-purpose furniture.

Based on the application, the folding furniture market can be segmented into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is having a great run in the market and is expected to retain its prime position during the forecast period as well.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, MRFR in their analysis of the global folding furniture market included four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

In 2016, it was the APAC region that had the leash of the market. Huge population in the region has triggered a substantial space crunch. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and others are getting affected the most. Owing to their contribution, the APAC region can emerge as the fastest growing region during the forecast period.

Europe holds the second rank and its future relies heavily on the increasing repair and rehabilitation activities. The existing infrastructure and interiors are going through a drastic change owing to which folding furniture market can gain considerable expansion opportunity. Riding on such chances, the regional folding furniture market can substantially contribute.

North American market is assuming the third spot and it can substantially grow during the forecast period. Market titans are mostly based out of this region depending on which the regional market can adopt demographic gaits. In South America, Argentina and Brazil are strong economies and are possible market influencers.

Scope of Report

The report for Global Folding Furniture Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

