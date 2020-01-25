Future of Collaborative Robots Market in North America Industry -2023

North America Collaborative Robots Market report 2023 gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement and governing factors in the market.

Collaborative Robots Market competition by top manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders: Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Kawasaki. And More……

Overview of the Collaborative Robots Market:-

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles â from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.Scope of the Report:This report focuses on the Collaborative Robots in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report coversUniversal RobotsRethink RoboticsABBFanucKUKAKawasakiMarket Segment by Countries, coveringUnited StatesCanadaMexicoMarket Segment by Type, coversUpto 5kg5~10 kgAbove 10kgMarket Segment by Applications, can be divided intoAutomotiveElectronicsMetal and MachiningPlastic and PolymersFood and BeveragesOthersThere are 15 Chapters to deeply display the North America Collaborative Robots market.Chapter 1, to describe Collaborative Robots Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Collaborative Robots, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;Chapter 4, to show the North America market by countries, covering United States, Canada and Mexico, with sales, revenue and market share of Collaborative Robots, for each country, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;Chapter 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the segment market in United States, Canada and Mexico, by manufacturers, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;Chapter 10, Collaborative Robots market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;Chapter 11, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.Chapter 12, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);Chapter 13, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Collaborative Robots Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

