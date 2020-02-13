Future of Battery Materials Market Bright as Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Become Increasingly Popular | TMR

Global Battery Materials Market: Snapshot

In order to support sales, sagacious companies in the global battery materials market are expending time and money to develop products that can store more energy efficiently and for a longer period of time. In keeping with the strict rules pertaining to environment protection, they are also trying to come up with less polluting materials.

Sensing that high cost of battery materials, leading to expensive batteries, might deal a blow to their profitability in the long run, companies are also trying to create low cost effective materials. All such trends are expected to boost the market significantly in the next couple of years.

A report by Transparency Market Research expects the battery materials market to rise at a healthy clip by registering a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Rising at this pace, the market which was valued at US$4,419 mn in 2016, will likely grow to the tune of US$13.70 bn by 2025.

Booming Automotive and Consumer Goods Sector Makes Application Segment of Secondary Batteries Dominant

Application-wise, the market can be split into primary batteries and secondary batteries. Of the two, the secondary batteries pulled in maximum revenue in 2016. Secondary batteries such as lithium ion, lead acid, and nickel metal hydride find use in automotive and consumer goods industries mostly. On account of the two sectors expanding at a healthy clip in the past few years, secondary batteries’ segment is expanding rapidly too.

The various types of battery materials are anode (cadmium, lithium, graphite, lead, carbon, magnesium, etc.), cathode (lithium, manganese dioxide, manganese oxide, nickel, lithium cobalt oxide, nickel cobalt aluminum, nickel manganese cobalt, lithium ferrophosphate, etc.), electrolyte (ammonium chloride, alkali metal hydroxide, zinc carbon, sulfuric acid, etc.), binders, and others. Among them, cathode accounts for maximum share in the market. Apart from that, electrolytes and anode are other key materials that have a substantial share in the market.

Consumer goods, particularly electric and electronic devices, is the dominant end-use segment in the global market for battery materials. Soaring sales of portable PC’s and mobiles are fueling demand for various battery materials. The transportation sector, comprised of automotive, aerospace, locomotive, and marine transport, is another key end-use segment. Currently, increasing uptake of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles is pushing up demand for battery materials.

