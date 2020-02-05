Future of Automotive Filters Market in Global Industry : Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025

About the Report

Rising pollution levels necessitate a certain amount of protection for not only living things but also mechanical and automobile equipment. Persistence Market Research (PMR) in its new report titled Automotive Filters Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 2016 and Forecast 2017 2025 has studied the global automotive filters market over an eight-year forecast period.

The company has relied on vital metrics such as CAGR, Y-o-Y growth, and incremental and absolute dollar opportunity to prepare the global automotive filters market report. PMR analysts have also provided their expert opinion that can be immensely beneficial for all relevant stakeholders operating in the global automotive filters market.

Before entering the global automotive filters market, it is highly advisable to understand the competitive landscape that can be expected. In this important section, the market structure, analysis, and competition dashboard have been mentioned for the readers perusal. The report has profiled 20 key players active in the global automotive filters market. Relevant company information, a brief description, product overview, SWOT analysis, major developments, and strategy overview allows readers to carry out a comparative study. The forecast factors that could shape the global automotive filters market along with their relevance and impact can be studied along with this section.

A few competitors may be dominant in one or more geographical regions while others might be strong across the globe. For the sake of the report, PMR has divided the global automotive filters market into five major geographical regions viz., North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Potential new entrants wishing to target only certain high-growth areas could refer to this informative section of the global automotive filters market report. The current automotive filters market size in terms of U.S. dollar million has been highlighted, along with the volume in terms of units throughout the duration of the forecast period. A regional market attractiveness analysis concludes this interesting section. The global automotive filters market has been divided on the basis of Filter Type, Filter Media, Sales Channel, and Vehicle Type. Each segmentation has been given its own dedicated chapter where the historical market size and volume for the period 2012-2016 has been highlighted. The forecast for the period 2017-2025 has been made to the best of PMR analyst knowledge and market study.

An important section of the global automotive filters market report is the market viewpoint where the macro-economic factors that could have an outsized influence on the global automotive filters market are discussed. The two main factors to consider are the growth in global vehicle production and global fleet size. The global automotive filters market dynamics are closely related to the above and should ideally be read in tandem. The drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats that can either positively or negatively impact the global automotive filters market are given in detail in this section. A glance at this section could assist report readers to take strategic decisions with respect to the global automotive filters market. A regional pricing analysis accompanies this section and could also prove beneficial.

The global automotive filters market report begins with an executive summary that is a concise yet comprehensive first glance at the global automotive filters market. The market overview and analysis can be found in this initial chapter. This includes the global automotive filters market definition and taxonomy. PMR analysts expert opinion has been given after exhaustively studying the global automotive filters market. It mentions the overall market approach and region to target along with the differentiating strategy to adopt to succeed in the global automotive filters market.

Market Segmentation

By Filter Type

Fuel Filter

Diesel

Gasoline

Oil Filter

Intake Air Filter

Cabin Air Filter

By Vehicle Type

PC

LCV

HCV

Off-road

Power-sports

Lawn Mowers

By Filter Media

Cellulose

Synthetic

Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

OES

IAM

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Best-in-class Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research has pioneered a research methodology that can be considered one of the best in the industry. The company analysts first conduct rigorous primary and secondary research to prepare a market player list. This list includes every component of the value chain after which a questionnaire that enables the extraction of all important data concerning the global automotive filters market is prepared. This data is scrutinized with advanced tools and validated using the triangulation method to acquire necessary insights into the global automotive filters market.

Company Profiles

MAHLE GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

Mann Hummel GmbH

FRAM Group IP LLC

Sogefi S.p.A

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

K&N Engineering Inc.

Ahlstrom Corporation

Airmatic Filterbau GmbH

Alco Filters Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

Hengst SE & Co. KG

Freudenberg & Co. KG

EuroGielle S.r.l

Valeo SA

UFI Filters

Champion Laboratories

ACDelco

Others.

