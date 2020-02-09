Furfural Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2025)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Furfural Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it This report studies the global Furfural market status and forecast, categorizes the global Furfural market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

Furfural is an organic compound produced from a variety of agricultural byproducts, including corncobs, oat, wheat bran, and sawdust. The name furfural comes from the Latin word furfur, meaning bran, referring to its usual source. Aside from ethanol, acetic acid and sugar it is one of the oldest renewable chemicals.

The furfural alcohol segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the increasing usage of furfural alcohol in construction, plastics, and textiles will contribute to the growth of the furfural alcohol market in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the furfural market throughout the forecast period. The growth of major end-user industries such as construction, pharmaceutical, and textiles in the region will drive the growth of the furfural market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Harborchem

Hongye Holding Group

Lenzing

Penn A Kem

TransFurans Chemicals

Furnova

GoodRich Sugar

Hebeichem

Linzi Organic Chemical

Silvateam

Tanin Sevnica

TCI Chemicals

Zhucheng Taisheng Chemical

Zibo Huaao Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, ,Italy ,Spain Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Purity 99%

Purity 98%

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Furfural Alcohol

Solvent

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Furfural capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2019-2025);

Focuses on the key Furfural manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

