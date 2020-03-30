Fungal Endocarditis Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

Market Scenario

Fungal endocarditis is an infection of the heart’s inner lining, known as the endocardium. The etiologic fungi more commonly observed are the Candida and Aspergillus species.

The gold standard for the diagnosis of fungal endocarditis is culture and the isolation of etiologic agents from infected valves, emboli, and other materials collected by different invasive methods such as surgery.

A number of factor such as rising incidents of fungal endocarditis, increasing awareness about fungal infections, improving regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, and rising funding and reimbursement are propelling the growth of the global fungal endocarditis market.

However, challenges in research and development, side-effects of treatment, presence of misbranded and spurious drugs and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that the fungal endocarditis market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global fungal endocarditis market are Pfizer, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lily and Company, and Others.

Segmentation

The global fungal endocarditis market is segmented on the basis of type of causative agent, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of causative agent, the market is segmented into Candida species

Aspergillus species, and Histoplasma capsulatum.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified into physical examination, blood test, X-ray, echocardiography, and electrocardiogram

On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as antifungal medication, surgery, and combined treatment. The antifungal medication is further segmented into voriconazole, amphotericin B (AMB), itraconazole, caspofungin, echinocandins, and others.

On the basis of the end-users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the fungal endocarditis market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the fungal endocarditis market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in the healthcare is likely to drive the market of Europe region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing fungal endocarditis market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

