Functional Foods Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Foods Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Foods Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The market for functional food is increasing as consumers prefer balanced diets and food that not only takes care of their appetite but also helps enhance their immunity. This, along with product innovations in terms of flavors and variant offerings, presents significant opportunities for the growth of applications in the functional food ingredients market. Factors that are further fueling consumer interest in functional foods are the rapid advances in science & technology, increase in health care costs, aging, and growth in interest in attaining wellness through diet.

Asia Pacific accounted for over 45% of the global market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead position over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and rising geriatric population in countries such as India and China is supposed to aid the regional growth.

The global Functional Foods market is valued at 153600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Functional Foods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Foods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Unilever

Sanitarium Health＆Wellbeing Company

Royal FrieslandCampina

Red Bull GmbH

Raisio Group

PepsiCo

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Nestlé

Murray Goulburn

Meiji Group

Mars

Kraft Foods

Kirin Holdings

Kellogg Company

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline Company

Glanbia

General Mills

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dean Foods

Coca-Cola Company

BNL Food Group

Arla Foods

Abbott Laboratories

Segment by Type

Carotenoids

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotic

Vitamins

Others

Segment by Application

Bakery & Cereals

Dairy products

Meat, fish & eggs

Soy products

Fats & oils

Others

Segment by Regions

North America

United States

China

India

Japan

Key Stakeholders

Functional Foods Manufacturers

Functional Foods Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Functional Foods Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

