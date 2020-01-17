Functional Food Ingredients market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and World Market Share of 2019-2024

Functional Food Ingredients market research report 2018-2023 report portrays definition, an investigation of significant improvements in the market, profound aggressive examination and budgetary investigation. It likewise canters on to potential chances of market, showcase patterns, benchmarking of products and vital examination. In a word, this report will help you with setting up new business trends in Functional Food Ingredients Market.
Functional Food Ingredients market size will grow from $2.29 Billion in 2017 to $3.41 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 6.8%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2023.
The global market is segmented on the basis of types into proteins & amino acids, vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, probiotics, hydrocolloids, essential oil, omega 3 & 6 fatty acid, and flavonoids & carotenoids. The market is segmented on the basis of applications into food & beverage. On the basis of health benefits, the functional food ingredients market is segmented into gut health, bone health, heart health, immunity, and nutrition. The market is also segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World (RoW); and has been further segmented on the basis of their key countries. This report includes market sizes in terms of value ($million) and volume (KT).
Companies which are Transforming Functional Food Ingredients Market are:-
Cargill, Incorporated , Archer Daniels Midland Company , Associated British Foods PLC , E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company , Kerry Group PLC , Koninklijke Dsm N.V. , BASF SE , Ingredion Incorporated , Arla Foods , Tate & Lyle PLC, , , , , , , , , ,
By Type
Proteins & Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, Probiotics
By Foods Application
Snacks, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy Products, Other Food Products
By Beverage Application
Dairy, Energy & Soft Drinks, Juices, ,
By Health Benefit
Immunity , Gut Health , Heart Health , Bone Health ,
Regions Covered in Functional Food Ingredients Market are:-
- North and South America
- Europe
- China
- South Korea
- India
