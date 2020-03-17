Functional Food and Beverage Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 6.53% and Forecast to 2021

Functional foods and beverages are defined as products that have health and wellness attributes. They address the functional needs of the consumers. The players highlight these attributes on the packaging of the products. For functional foods, categories included in the report are dairy products, bakery and cereals, confectionery, savory snacks, and others. While for functional beverages categories included in the report are sports drinks, energy drinks, and others.

The analysts forecast the functional food and beverage market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the functional food and beverage market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The report, Functional Food and Beverage Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Coca-Cola

• Dannon

• General Mills

• Kellogg

• Kraft Heinz

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• Red Bull

Other prominent vendors

• Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

• Living Essentials

• MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)

• SlimFast

• Yakult USA

• PowerBar

• The Balance Bar Company

• T.C. Pharma

• Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company

Market driver

• Growing consumption of functional F&B as a preventive medicine

Market challenge

• Presence of stringent government regulations

Market trend

• Marketing initiatives adopted by players

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Health and wellness market in the US

PART 05: Market landscape

• Functional food and beverage market in the US

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Functional food market in the US

• Functional beverage market in the US

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Independent retailers

• Convenience stores

• Discount stores

• Others

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Product launches

• Increasing inclination of consumers toward plant-based functional F&B products

• Marketing initiatives adopted by players

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

..…..Continued

