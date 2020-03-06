FUNCTIONAL FOOD AND BEVERAGE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Functional Food and Beverage Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Functional Food and Beverage Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Functional Food and Beverage market status and forecast, categorizes the global Functional Food and Beverage market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Coca-Cola
Dannon
General Mills
Kellogg
Kraft Heinz
Nestle
PepsiCo
Red Bul
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
Living Essentials
MONSTER ENERGY (Monster Beverage Corporation)
SlimFast
Yakult USA
PowerBar
The Balance Bar Company
T.C. Pharma
Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Dairy Products
Bread
Grain
Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Adult
Children
Old Man
Key Stakeholders
Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers
Functional Food and Beverage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Functional Food and Beverage Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Research Report 2018
1 Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Food and Beverage
1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Dairy Products
1.2.3 Bread
1.2.5 Grain
1.2.6 Sports Drinks
Energy Drinks
1.3 Global Functional Food and Beverage Segment by Application
1.3.1 Functional Food and Beverage Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Adult
1.3.3 Children
1.3.4 Old Man
1.4 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Functional Food and Beverage (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Functional Food and Beverage Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…..
7 Global Functional Food and Beverage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Coca-Cola
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Coca-Cola Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Dannon
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Dannon Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 General Mills
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 General Mills Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Kellogg
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Kellogg Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Kraft Heinz
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Kraft Heinz Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Nestle
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Nestle Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 PepsiCo
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 PepsiCo Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Red Bul
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Red Bul Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Living Essentials
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Functional Food and Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Living Essentials Functional Food and Beverage Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
