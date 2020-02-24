Functional Flour Market Inclinations Highlighting Enhanced Revenue in the Coming Years

The research study on functional flour market includes detailed analysis and opportunity assessment of the market, both at the regional and global level, for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report also offers an all-inclusive overview of the historical analysis along with a comprehensive overview of opportunity analysis, focusing on all possible ways for manufacturers in the functional flour market to enhance their profit margins. The study on functional flour market offers accurate revenue projections, in terms of US$ Mn for value and in Kilo tons for volume, for the forecast timeline of 2017-2025 period by considering the base year as 2016.

The report on functional flour market offers an extensive analysis of the market dynamics, including restraints, drivers, opportunities, and trends, which are solely responsible for triggering growth of functional flour market. Moreover, the functional flour market report also offers a detailed overview of the macro-economic trends having deep-rooted influences on growth of functional flour market for the assessment period. The report on functional flour market offers accurate estimations and projections based on multiple parameters in the functional flour market backed with reasonable stats validating the same.

The global functional flour market is foreseen to witness impressive growth on account of a drastic shift toward health-benefitting foods and ingredients offering nutritional wellness. As per the research study by Fact.MR, global sales of functional flour are estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% through 2025, notably driven by the evolving dietary patterns across the globe.

According to the Fact.MR report, the functional flour market space can be characterized by hegemony of a few leading companies having global and regional reach. However, the functional flour market structure also demonstrates wide-spread presence of small-sized companies predominantly operating across local markets.

Functional Flour Market- Multiple Initiatives for Promoting Consumption Propels Growth

Initiatives by governments and associations across the globe in the directions of promoting consumption of functional flour is complementing the market growth. Rising instances of malnutrition or nutrition deficit across both developed as well as developing economies are fuelling such initiatives of promoting consumption of enriched flours, working in favor for growth of functional flour market. For instance, various associations of millers in the Caribbean and Latin America had a crucial role in pushing flour fortification across the key countries.

Another program by the ‘Flour Fortification Initiative’ enabled wide-spread implementation fortification across multiple countries in the Middle Eastern, North African, and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, leading players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, are joining such initiatives to further extend their support in the same. Awareness created by such initiatives is translating into broader acceptance of enriched flours, thereby fuelling growth of functional flour market. In addition, business developments, technological advances, flourishing trade, and effective marketing in the support of floor fortification are also boosting ROI benefits of manufacturers in the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Paradigm Shift to Healthy Foods Creates Significant Opportunities for Manufacturers

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

Rising incidences of gluten intolerance are also inducing shift to non-wheat based and enriched flours, thereby influencing growth of functional flour market. Moreover, increasing consumer propensity for ready-to-eat bakery foods that are available in multigrain variants is also creating favorable grounds for the functional flour market.

Functional Flour Market- Evolving Perceptions of Clean Labels Continues to Push Adoption

As the feature of clean label is mainstreaming across multiple countries, consumer expectations continue to evolve. Amid this dynamic landscape, food manufacturers are vying to continuously innovate and keep up with the evolving trends to create distinguishable products. Evolution of ‘clean label’ is acting as a key differentiator for food manufactures to enhance perceptions of their offerings for bolstering consumer confidence.

In line with the clean label trend, food manufacturers are including flour variants in their products that align well with consumers’ consideration of healthy ingredients, providing fillip to the adoption of functional flour. Food manufacturers are incessantly switching to functional flour for boosting credibility of their product labels, which in turn helps them make their offerings distinguishable on the market shelves.

