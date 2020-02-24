Functional Flour Market- Evolving Perceptions of Clean Labels Continues to Push Adoption

The research study on functional flour market includes detailed analysis and opportunity assessment of the market, both at the regional and global level, for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. The report also offers an all-inclusive overview of the historical analysis along with a comprehensive overview of opportunity analysis, focusing on all possible ways for manufacturers in the functional flour market to enhance their profit margins. The study on functional flour market offers accurate revenue projections, in terms of US$ Mn for value and in Kilo tons for volume, for the forecast timeline of 2017-2025 period by considering the base year as 2016.

According to the Fact.MR report, the functional flour market space can be characterized by hegemony of a few leading companies having global and regional reach. However, the functional flour market structure also demonstrates wide-spread presence of small-sized companies predominantly operating across local markets.

Evolving Dietary Preferences to Create Untapped Potential for Manufacturers

Spurring demand for bakery delicacies, such as buns, breads, and cakes, is one among the key factors boosting adoption of functional flour. Bakery products, especially breads and buns, remain staple across majority of developed regions, such as North America and Europe, supporting sales of functional flour in these regions. Availability of breads and buns in whole wheat & multi-grain variants is attracting consumers to indulge in multiple varieties, creating favorable grounds for growth of functional flour market.

As per the Fact.MR report, evolving dietary preferences and rising consumer willingness to spend on healthy foods are among the key aspects amplifying growth of functional flour market across emerging economies. Moreover, consumers actively embracing food habits of the Western cultures seek high-quality breads with enriched ingredients, including functional flour. Rising preferences for multiple varieties of functional flour, such as rye flour, soy flour, and oat flour, over the conventional variants remains a key trend having deep-rooted impact on growth of functional flour market, finds the Fact.MR research study.

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

The report also profiles other key players operating in the functional flour market, including Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc., ITC Limited, Bunge Limited, and others.

