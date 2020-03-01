Functional Flour Estimated to Record Highest CAGR till the end of 2025

The purpose of this rich study presented by Fact.MR is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global functional flour market during the period until 2025. This assessment delivers high-end statistics concerning market size, Y-o-Y growth in trends and revenue share (grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% through 2025) linked to different geographies and segmentation types. Readers can acquire precise insights about growth trends along with opportunities that are expected to reshape the overall structure of the functional flour market during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3058

The report also profiles other key players operating in the functional flour market, including Cargill Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, SunOpta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., General Mills Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, ConAgra Foods, Inc., ITC Limited, Bunge Limited, and others. Initiatives by governments and associations across the globe in the directions of promoting consumption of functional flour is complementing the market growth. Rising instances of malnutrition or nutrition deficit across both developed as well as developing economies are fuelling such initiatives of promoting consumption of enriched flours, working in favor for growth of functional flour market. For instance, various associations of millers in the Caribbean and Latin America had a crucial role in pushing flour fortification across the key countries.

Another program by the ‘Flour Fortification Initiative’ enabled wide-spread implementation fortification across multiple countries in the Middle Eastern, North African, and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, leading players, such as Cargill, Incorporated, are joining such initiatives to further extend their support in the same. Awareness created by such initiatives is translating into broader acceptance of enriched flours, thereby fuelling growth of functional flour market. In addition, business developments, technological advances, flourishing trade, and effective marketing in the support of floor fortification are also boosting ROI benefits of manufacturers in the functional flour market.

Rising gravitation toward health & wellness and augmented consumption of health-benefitting foods is creating sustained opportunities for the manufacturers of functional flour. Consumers across the globe are adhering to healthy diets inclusive of cereals, grains, and lentils to meet their nutritional requirements. This, in turn, is creating significant incremental opportunity for the participants of functional flour market.

Browse Functional Flour Market Report with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/3058/functional-flour-market

Rising incidences of gluten intolerance are also inducing shift to non-wheat based and enriched flours, thereby influencing growth of functional flour market. Moreover, increasing consumer propensity for ready-to-eat bakery foods that are available in multigrain variants is also creating favorable grounds for the functional flour market. As the feature of clean label is mainstreaming across multiple countries, consumer expectations continue to evolve. Amid this dynamic landscape, food manufacturers are vying to continuously innovate and keep up with the evolving trends to create distinguishable products. Evolution of ‘clean label’ is acting as a key differentiator for food manufactures to enhance perceptions of their offerings for bolstering consumer confidence.

In line with the clean label trend, food manufacturers are including flour variants in their products that align well with consumers’ consideration of healthy ingredients, providing fillip to the adoption of functional flour. Food manufacturers are incessantly switching to functional flour for boosting credibility of their product labels, which in turn helps them make their offerings distinguishable on the market shelves.

Apart from the key insights into the functional flour market, the research study on functional flour market also addresses few of the additional questions answered that include-

What are the prominent macro factors complementing growth of functional flour market?

Which would be the most lucrative application for the participants in the functional flour market?

Which region would stay at the forefront of demand for functional flour over the forecast period?

Ask Any Query to Our Experts from Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3058

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/