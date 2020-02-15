Fumed Silica Market 2019 Major Manufacturers Analysis And Industrial Applications Forecasts to 2023

Fumed silica is also known as the pyrogenic silica because it is mainly produced through the help of a flame. It is a kind of specialty silica that includes the microscopic droplets of the unstructured silica. Due to its thixotropic behaviors and rheological properties, the paint and coating industry makes higher utilization of the pyrogenic silica for controlling the growth of corrosion and rust. The fumed silica is used in various applications including coatings, adhesives, sealants, inks, deformers, cosmetics, toner, food additives, among others. Also, because of the cost-effective nature of the fumed silica, it is highly preferred in the major end-user industries. The Global Fumed Silica market is anticipated to reach the value of USD 1662.0 million by the year 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The Global Fumed Silica market is divided on the basis of its application, type, and regional demand. Based on its application the market is segmented as adhesive and sealants, Paint and coating, silicon rubber, UPS, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, battery gel, among others. Based on its type, the market is bifurcated into hydrophobic fumed silica and hydrophilic fumed silica.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Fumed Silica market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Some of the key players in the global Fumed Silica market include companies like Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Tokuyama Corporation(Japan), PPG Industries, Inc (U.S.), 3M(U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Cabot Corporation (U.S.), Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd(China), Power Chemical Corporation Ltd (UK), Kemitura, Dongyue Group Ltd. (China), among others.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Definition

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Exponential growth in key application segments

4.2.2 Cost-effectiveness of fumed silica over precipitated silica

4.2.3 Emerging demand for drug production

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Introduction of biogenic fumed silica coupled with trend for bio-based paints

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing standard of living coupled with rising disposable income

4.5 Market Trend

4.5.1 Increasing adoption of fumed silica in personal care applications

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material Producers

5.1.2 Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distributors

5.1.4 End Users

5.2 Porter 5 forces analysis

5.2.1 Competitive rivalry

5.2.2 Threat of new entrants

5.2.3 Threat of substitute

5.2.4 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6 Global Fumed Silica Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

6.3 Hydrophilic Fumed Silica

7 Global Fumed Silica Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Paints & Coatings

7.3 Adhesive & Sealants

7.4 Silicon Rubber

7.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.6 Cosmetics

7.7 Battery Gel

7.8 Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

7.9 Others

Continued……

