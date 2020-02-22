Full Truckload Transportation Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Full Truckload Transportation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Full Truckload Transportation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Full truckload transportation means that the shipper’s consignment is more than 3 tons (3 tons) or less than 3 tons, but its nature, volume and shape need more than 3 tons of highway cargo transportation.

The food and beverages product segment accounted for the major shares of the full truckload transportation market in North America. Factors such as the rise in the consumption of packaged food and beverage products and increased spending on these products will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

In terms of geographic regions, the US will be the major revenue contributor to the full truckload transportation market in North America throughout the forecast period. The increased industrial production and transportation necessity for raw materials to industries or end-user products to consumers will drive the market growth in the US.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

FedEx

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Knight-Swift Transportation

Schneider National

UPS

YRC Worldwide

NFI Industries

Ryder System

Werner

XPO Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Roadways

Railways

Seaways

Airways

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverages

Agricultural Products

Metals

Consumer Goods

Oil, Gas & Chemicals

Other

