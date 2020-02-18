Full Truckload Transportation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

This report studies the global Full Truckload Transportation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Full Truckload Transportation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
Full truckload transportation means that the shipper’s consignment is more than 3 tons (3 tons) or less than 3 tons, but its nature, volume and shape need more than 3 tons of highway cargo transportation.
The food and beverages product segment accounted for the major shares of the full truckload transportation market in North America. Factors such as the rise in the consumption of packaged food and beverage products and increased spending on these products will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
In terms of geographic regions, the US will be the major revenue contributor to the full truckload transportation market in North America throughout the forecast period. The increased industrial production and transportation necessity for raw materials to industries or end-user products to consumers will drive the market growth in the US.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
FedEx
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
Knight-Swift Transportation
Schneider National
UPS
YRC Worldwide
NFI Industries
Ryder System
Werner
XPO Logistics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Seaways
Airways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food & Beverages
Agricultural Products
Metals
Consumer Goods
Oil, Gas & Chemicals
Other
