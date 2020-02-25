Fuel Tank Inerting Systems Market Forecast Report on Market 2018-2028

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems Market Insights

An inerting system reduces the probability of combustion of flammable materials packed in a confined space, such as a fuel tank, by sustaining an “inert” or chemically non-reactive gas, like nitrogen in the space. Inerted fuel tanks can be used on land, aircraft or aboard ships.

Fuel tank inerting systems are gaining wide traction as they enhance airplane safety by decreasing the volatility of air volume above the fuel or the ullage, in an aircraft fuel tank. Fuel tank inerting systems considerably reduce oxygen level in the confined space, preventing combustion in the tank, even when sparking occurs.

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems Market – Notable Developments

Some of the leading players operating in the fuel tank inerting systems market include Woodward, Inc., AerSale, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Ducommun, Eaton Corporation PLC, Meggitt PLC, Zodiac Aerospace, Parker Hannifin Corporation, GKN plc., and Triumph Group, Inc.

Notable developments in the competitive landscape of fuel tank inerting systems market include:

In December 2018, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave a revised Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to AerSale® for installation of its AerSafe system on Airbus 319 and 320 aircraft. AerSafe system complies with the Fuel Tank Flammability Reduction (FTFR) rule.

Cobham Mission Systems, a technology leader in Fuel Tank Inerting technology, has announced that another U.S. airline has signed an agreement with Cobham for 737NG Air Separation Modules. This latest deal will add to a combined total fleet of over 1,600 737NGs with Cobham equipment.

Fuel Tank Inerting Systems Market Dynamics

Stringent Regulations on Fuel Efficiency To Bolster Adoption of Fuel Tank Inerting Systems

The growing pressure to comply with a sweeping Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fuel tank system safety mandate, coupled with numerous reliability issues pertaining to first-generation systems introduced to meet new requirements is creating growth opportunities for aftermarket suppliers. Amid such regulations aircraft manufacturers are focusing on the removal of all potential sources of ignition in fuel tank, and are retrofitting nitrogen fuel tank inerting systems. This in turn, is bolstering the growth in fuel tank inerting systems market.

Robust Competition in Fuel Tank Inerting Systems Necessitating Incorporation of Advanced Technology

The growing number of aircraft fire incidences and fuel tank explosions coupled with increasing awareness about the stringent FAA regulations, is prompting stakeholders to incorporate advanced technology to deliver more efficient and lightweight variants. They are increasingly adopting the state-of-the-art membrane gas separators, which decreases the oxygen concentration in the air entering the fuel tank. They are leveraging innovation to deliver reliable fuel tank inerting systems in the ever-evolving and expanding aircraft industry.

Growing Trend of Lightweight Aircrafts Prompting Stakeholders to Adopt Advanced Materials

With airlines demanding fuel-efficient aircrafts to lessen their operational cost, manufacturers are increasingly incorporating advanced lightweight materials in components to reduce the overall weight of the airplane. Lightweight aircraft considerably enhances the fuel efficiency, which in turn, is propelling manufacturers of fuel tank inerting systems to leverage advanced lightweight materials. With manufacturers focused on leveraging advanced lightweight materials in fuel tank inerting systems, the market is likely to witness positive alterations in the forthcoming years.

Upward Aircraft Production and Fleet Size Bolstering Demand for Fuel Tank Inerting Systems

Burgeoning air passenger traffic across the world is accelerating demand for aircrafts, which in turn, is increasing their production. The growth of the aircraft components such as fuel tank inerting systems is directly reliant on the production of aircrafts and total fleet size. Thus the proliferating production of aircrafts, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the global fuel tank inerting systems market.

OEM-Backed Systems Associated Reliability Issues Creating Growth Opportunities for Aftermarket Suppliers

Airlines are on the path of meeting the FAA-mandated installation of fuel tank flammability-reduction systems, however reliability issues associated with the OEM-backed systems are prompting carriers to consider alternatives. Consequently, several aftermarket suppliers are gaining traction from airlines eying fuel tank inerting systems to support their fleet. This in turn is fueling the prospects for numerous aftermarket suppliers.

