Fuel Oil 2019 Global Product Type, In-Depth Research, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Fuel Oil Market

Description

Fuel oil (also known as heavy oil, marine fuel or furnace oil) is a fraction obtained from petroleum distillation, either as a distillate or a residue.

Global market for fuel oil is dominated by Asia Pacific because of the rising demand for fuel oil from industries operating in China, Japan, and India.

This report focuses on Fuel Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fuel Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Gazprom

Rosneft

ExxonMobil

PetroChina

BP

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron

Petrobras

Lukoil

Total

Statoil

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

Segment by Application

Transportation

Petrochemical Industry

Petroleum Refineries

Building

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Fuel Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fuel Oil

1.2 Fuel Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fuel Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Distillate Fuel Oil

1.2.3 Residual Fuel Oil

1.3 Fuel Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fuel Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Petrochemical Industry

1.3.4 Petroleum Refineries

1.3.5 Building

1.3 Global Fuel Oil Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Fuel Oil Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Fuel Oil Market Size

1.4.1 Global Fuel Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Fuel Oil Production (2014-2025)

…………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fuel Oil Business

7.1 Gazprom

7.1.1 Gazprom Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gazprom Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rosneft

7.2.1 Rosneft Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rosneft Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ExxonMobil

7.3.1 ExxonMobil Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ExxonMobil Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PetroChina

7.4.1 PetroChina Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PetroChina Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BP

7.5.1 BP Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BP Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Royal Dutch Shell

7.6.1 Royal Dutch Shell Fuel Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fuel Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell Fuel Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

