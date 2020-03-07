Fuel Management System Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Trend, Growth Factor, Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest study projects that the global fuel management system market is set to expand at 4% CAGR over the forecast period. Global Fuel Management System Market Information Report by Type (Card-Based, On-Site and Total Fuel Management), by Application (Mobile Fueling Systems, Transport Fleet and Others) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Fuel Management System Market Synopsis:

The report highlights that the market is anticipated to reach a decent valuation over the next couple of years. These systems are in excessive demand from the industries such as transportation and construction for maintaining, tracking, and managing fuel consumption and storage. These are also used in the management of fleets of railways, aircraft, and vehicles. The growth of the transportation and automotive industries are projected to revolutionize the growth pattern of the market in the forthcoming years.

The fuel management system market is at its nascent stage currently and is expected to gain quick mileage in the foreseeable future owing to increasing fuel prices, depleting resources, increasing fuel stations, etc. Furthermore, the inclination towards minimum fuel wastage is likely to influence the expansion of the market positively in the years to come.

Industry leaders are focusing on technological advancements for capitalizing on developmental opportunities. For instance, the advent of real-time tracking fuel management systems has gained much popularity in recent times. The market has witnessed the evolution of these systems and is prognosticated to exhibit innovations and upgradations to harness growth opportunities. On the flip side, the additional cost incurred for installation is expected to restrict the proliferation of the fuel management system market over the next couple of years.

Fuel Management System Market Segmentation:

By type, the global fuel management system market has been segmented into card-based, on-site and total fuel management.

By application, the fuel management system market has been segmented into mobile fueling systems, transport fleet, and others.

Competitive Dashboard:

The Triscan Group (U.K),

Piusi S.p.a. (Italy),

OPW Fuel Management Systems (U.S),

Franklin Fueling Systems (U.S),

Guduza System Technologies (South Africa),

Timeplan Fuel Solutions (U.K),

Banlaw (Australia),

Sokolis Group (U.S),

Wayne Fueling Systems LLC (U.S), and

Orpak Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global fuel management system market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American region is the foremost market for fuel management systems market and is followed by the European region. The growth in transport infrastructure and the upsurge in fuel consumption in the countries such as Canada and U.S are the major drivers of the market in the region.

Major transporting of goods and equipment that are dependent on the transport system that is efficient and effective fuel consumption and can reduce the transport charge and control inflation rates, is motivating the market for fuel management systems. The considerable growth in the overall global energy consumption and instability in global fuel prices has motivated the monitoring and controlling of fuel consumption for cost-effective operation and efficacy of the fuel systems. These factors are projected to create great potential for fuel management system market all around the world.

Industry News:

In March 2019, the Mobile Systems Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, which is a pioneer in control & motion technologies, has announced the release of Electro-Hydraulic Pump System (EHPS). The new pump is designed for cutting fuel costs on high power-lifting applications.

In March 2019, Rio Tinto, an Anglo-Australian metals and mining corporation, has partnered with Banlaw, dealer in fuel management and vehicle safety systems, for the supply of two fuel facilities for fuel management at Amrun Project site.

In February 2019, Norway based Havila shipping has awarded a contract to Rolls-Royce Commercial Marine for the installation of Energy Management System across nine vessels in the shipping fleet. The company chose Rolls-Royce Energy Management System as it wanted simplified tracking of fuel consumption.

