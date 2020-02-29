Fuel Injector Cleaner Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2027

With rise in demand for improving automotive performance as well as fuel efficiency, fuel injector cleaner market has been earning high traction over the years. Throughout the prolonged usage of petrol, certain impurities in the fuel may contaminate the intake valves, injection nozzles, spark plugs, combustion chambers inside the car engine. Fuel injector cleaner is generally used to remove deposits and accumulation of dirt in these parts of the engine in order to prevent poor combustion and restore engine performance. Significant advantages of fuel injector cleaner have led to surge in its demand, thereby influencing rapid growth of the fuel injector cleaner market.

Fuel injection cleaning is of high benefits to the automotive engine which decreases the maintenance needs, provides better fuel efficiency and better gas mileage along with reducing air pollution as it reduces carbon deposits in the engine. Automotive production has experienced a rapid growth in emerging economies. Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles along with stringent emission control norms in these regions is likely to boost growth of the fuel injector cleaner market. Further, manufacturers are focusing on developing better formulations of solvents used in these cleaners which may create new growth prospects of fuel injector cleaner market.

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Snapshot

In the automotive industry, fuel injector cleaners have been used in the vehicular technologies for quite some time. The related technology essentially tasked to clean the fuel lines with the help of various solvents and additives. The evolution of the market has been underpinned by the ever-rising demand for improving the fuel efficiency or enhancing the performance of automotive. For various reasons, the functionality of the fuel injectors is inhibited by the buildup of the solid residue in the fuel line during the course of the vehicle use. Though the use of fuel injector cleaners are considered by many as crucial to engine performance or as a panacea to all irregular combustion issues, many vehicle buyers are skeptical about their efficacy.

In recent years, the demand for fuel injector cleaners has declined in some regions as fuel injectors of modern automobiles are integrated with inherent cleaning system. However, advancements in formulations for solvents used in cleaners will raise the expectation of end consumers higher, particularly when they are faced with the problem of recalcitrant residue buildup. Market players are also making efforts to develop formulations that can be effective in various types of combustion engines or vehicular technologies. The focus on versatility of the product performance is likely to unlock promising prospects.

The role of fuels & additives in automotive engines is being clearly steered by different demands such as more power being sought by original equipment manufacturers, better emissions by regulators and increased fuel economy by end-users. Recent studies have unveiled that automotive engines develop deposits and contaminations over time, if not kept clean, which in turn adversely impacts the engine’s performance.

Diesel engines are the main focus of fuel injector cleaner developments, as fuel in directly injected into the cylinder, making injectors the primary deposit concern. More and more additive solutions are being introduced for reversing the issues linked with reduced performance owing to engine deposits. With rising complexity of diesel engine technology, and introduction of tighter emission standards, use of diesel detergent additives and cleaners is illustrating an upward trend worldwide, particularly in developed countries such as the U.S., and Europe.

Fuel Injector Cleaner Market: Leading Players Addressing PFI and DI Injector Clogging Concerns

Injector clogging pertaining to direct fuel injection (DI) and port fuel injection (PFI), resulting from deposits on account of poor fuel quality, is a major concern in emerging economies. This can be attributed to relatively lower awareness of car owners regarding their vehicle’s maintenance. There are no products available for effectively cleaning PFI and DI injector deposits on the coattails of lack of research efforts. PFI injector deposits have been deemed to be water-soluble by chemical analysis.

Leading manufacturers have been putting efforts for developing fuel injector cleaners, effective for cleaning deposits in both PFI and DI injectors through optimization of surface active agents. In line with these efforts, Toyota Motor Corporation, in collaboration with Japan Chemical Industries, has developed a novel gasoline injector cleaners. This fuel injector cleaner utilizes polyether amine and nonionic surfactant, at combined concentration of 2000 parts per million, as cleaners.

Research Efforts toward Cost-Effective Fuel Injector Cleaning Machines Likely to Influence Growth

Improper spray pattern of fuel leading to inefficient combustion, and obstruction in the fuel flow are key concerns associated with clogged fuel injectors. Currently available fuel injector cleaning machines use controlled gasoline spray system for cleaning injector deposits. However these systems are expensive, which in turn lead to high cost of fuel injector cleaning services in the aftermarket. Several researchers across the globe are seeking cost-effective alternatives for alleviating pricing issues related to cleaning of fuel injector deposits.

Direct-spray injection cleaning technology has become a key focus area in the automotive industry, and researchers are leveraging this technology to develop mechanical fuel injector cleaning machines. Low cost, self-maintenance, and easy installation are key attributes of mechanical fuel injector cleaner, which has led researchers to shift their focus from electric fuel injector cleaner. Additionally, all assembled parts in this cost-effective mechanical fuel injector cleaner are inexpensive and easily available in the market, thereby enabling their installation in small scale automobile workshops.

Fuel Injector Cleaner: Use of Top Tier Fuel to Inhibit Adoption

Top Tier fuel have gained traction as a simpler way for keeping automobile engines clean of contaminants and deposits. Well aware of the concerns regarding carbon deposits, automakers and oil companies have together worked on integrating high-strength, special additive package, having superior deposit-cleaning attributes, into their gasoline.

Initially confined to few gasoline brands, the trend has traversed through the industry, which in turn has resulted into the development of “Top Tier Detergent Gasoline”. Any gasoline brand complying with the enhanced Top Tier additive standards can use this term for advocating its products. In addition, several vehicle manufacturers have commenced recommending utilization of Top Tier Detergent Gasoline. However, this will dramatically reduce the use of fuel injector cleaner, as these cost-effective Top Tier fuels will retain cleanliness of engines by eliminating deposits.

Notable Developments by Leading Fuel Injector Cleaner Manufacturers

Rislone offers a fuel injector cleaner with an upper cylinder lubricant (UCL), which helps to resolve increasingly common problems in the modern fuel systems such as wear & tear and carbon-buildup. This product has been designed for preventing hard starts and rough idling, reduced power, engine hesitation, and noisy fuel injectors. By preventing damages to fuel system and engine, Rislone’s UCL enables improving mileage, and saving on high fuel costs.

Eurol lubricants has developed a new fuel additive, called Eurol Petrol Injection Cleaner, for cleaning petrol injectors. This fuel injector cleaner is formulated for cleaning contaminations in petrol injection systems, thereby restoring injector efficiency, and improving fuel atomization. Eurol Petrol Injection Cleaner effectively removes carbon deposits, as well as deposits from inlet valves, injection, fuel distributors and fuel lines.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Market Segments

Demand & Supply Trends

Current Issues and Challenges

Companies and Competitor Landscape

Value Chain

Technology

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

