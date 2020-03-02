Fuel Cards in Italy Market Size, Shares, Forecast, and Fuel card volumes will rise by 26.1% between 2018 and 2023

The following research report is a compilation of high-end data that has been researched thoroughly to highlight the various trends prevailing across the Fuel Cards in Italy. This study is titled “Fuel Cards in Italy 2018” – Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector, which carefully examines several vital factors such as market share, market revenue, market dynamics and competitive scenario active in the target market for the period 2018

Fuel Cards in Italy 2018 – Market and competitor data and insights into the commercial fuel card sector

Summary

“Fuel Cards in Italy 2018”, is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2023, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Italy.

Total fleet card volumes rose by 6.5% in 2017 to total 1,721 million liters, continuing the upward trend that began in 2013.

Scope

– The total number of service stations in Italy increased by 0.6% in 2017, totaling 19,373 service stations.

– Over 69,615 new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2023, totaling 1.4 million cards in the market. Of these, 54.1% will be held by fleet vehicles in 2023 and 45.9% by CRT vehicles.

– Fuel card volumes will rise by 26.1% between 2018 and 2023, totaling 4.9 billion liters in 2023.

Reasons to buy

– Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Top 5 Europe fuel card markets.

– Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

– Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

– Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

– Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Top 5 European markets, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK.

