Fuel Card Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Fuel Card Industry

A fuel card refers to a reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle, such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others.

These cards gain popularity, owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets. In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks such as auditing and submitting receipts while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.

The global Fuel Card market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fuel Card market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fuel Card in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fuel Card in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fuel Card market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fuel Card market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

BP

Engen Petroleum

Exxon Mobil Corporation

FirstRand Bank

FleetCor Technologies

Libya Oil Holdings

Market size by Product

Branded

Universal

Merchant

Market size by End User

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Fuel Card market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Fuel Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Fuel Card companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Fuel Card submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fuel Card Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fuel Card Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Branded

1.4.3 Universal

1.4.4 Merchant

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Fuel Card Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Fuel Refill

1.5.3 Parking

1.5.4 Vehicle Service

1.5.5 Toll Charge

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fuel Card Market Size

2.1.1 Global Fuel Card Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Fuel Card Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Fuel Card Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Fuel Card Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Fuel Card Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Fuel Card Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Fuel Card Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Fuel Card Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Fuel Card Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Fuel Card Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Fuel Card Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Fuel Card Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Fuel Card Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Fuel Card Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fuel Card Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fuel Card Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fuel Card Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Fuel Card Sales by Product

4.2 Global Fuel Card Revenue by Product

4.3 Fuel Card Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Fuel Card Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Fuel Card by Countries

6.1.1 North America Fuel Card Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Fuel Card Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Fuel Card by Product

6.3 North America Fuel Card by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fuel Card by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Fuel Card Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Fuel Card Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Fuel Card by Product

7.3 Europe Fuel Card by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Fuel Card by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Fuel Card Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Fuel Card Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Fuel Card by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Fuel Card by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Fuel Card by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Fuel Card Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Fuel Card Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Fuel Card by Product

9.3 Central & South America Fuel Card by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Fuel Card by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fuel Card Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fuel Card Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Fuel Card by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Fuel Card by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BP

11.1.1 BP Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 BP Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 BP Fuel Card Products Offered

11.1.5 BP Recent Development

11.2 Engen Petroleum

11.2.1 Engen Petroleum Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Engen Petroleum Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Engen Petroleum Fuel Card Products Offered

11.2.5 Engen Petroleum Recent Development

11.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

11.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.Exxon Mobil Corporation Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Fuel Card Products Offered

11.3.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Development

11.4 FirstRand Bank

11.4.1 FirstRand Bank Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 FirstRand Bank Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 FirstRand Bank Fuel Card Products Offered

11.4.5 FirstRand Bank Recent Development

11.5 FleetCor Technologies

11.5.1 FleetCor Technologies Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 FleetCor Technologies Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 FleetCor Technologies Fuel Card Products Offered

11.5.5 FleetCor Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Libya Oil Holdings

11.6.1 Libya Oil Holdings Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Libya Oil Holdings Fuel Card Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Libya Oil Holdings Fuel Card Products Offered

11.6.5 Libya Oil Holdings Recent Development

Continued….

