Fuel Additives Market Market Investigation by Application, Technology and Product type

Fuel additives are compounds formulated to enhance the quality and efficiency of fuels used in motor vehicles. They increase a fuel’s octane rating or act as corrosion inhibitors or lubricants, thus allowing the use of higher compression ratios for greater efficiency and power. Fuel additives can help to avoid problems such as rough idling, weak acceleration, stumbling and stalling.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Cleaner Additive

Maintenance Additive

Octane Regulator

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Gasoline

Diesel

Aviation Fuel

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Afton Chemical

BASF

Lubrizol

Chevron Oronite

Infenium

Innospec

Total ACS

BP

Sinopec

CNPC

STP

3M

Redline Oil

BRB International

IPAC

Wynn’s

Callington Haven

Evonik

SFR Corp

AMSOIL

Clariant

Biobor

Dorf Ketal

Regions Covered in Fuel Additives Market Market are:-

North and South America

Europe

China

South Korea

India

