Fuel Additives 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.82% and Forecast to 2021

Fuel additives are fuel-soluble chemicals added in small quantities to enhance the properties of the fuel. They help in improving fuel handling and performance. Typically, additives are derived from petroleum-based raw materials, and their chemistry and function are highly specialized. They are used in varying proportions in gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels. Fuel additives are added in small quantities that are often measurable in parts per million (ppm). They help in improving properties such as fluidity, stability, lubricity, volatility, non-corrosivity, and cleanliness.

The analysts forecast the global fuel additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Afton Chemical

• BASF

• Chevron Oronite

• Innospec

• The Lubrizol Corporation

Other prominent vendors

• Clariant

• The Chemours Company

• Cummins Filtration

• Evonik

• Dorf Ketal Chemicals

• Fuel Performance Solutions

• Hammonds

• LANXESS

• NALCO

• Shell

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Total

Market driver

• Rising demand for ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD)

Market challenge

• Growing demand for electric vehicles from automotive industry

Market trend

• Growing demand for multifunctional additives

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

